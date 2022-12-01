South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 tonnes of corn - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Dec. 1.

The corn was sought by the KFA’s Busan section for arrival in South Korea around March 1, 2023.

The tender continues a series of South Korean corn purchases this week, with other buying reported from importers NOFI, the Major Feedmill Group and Feed Leaders’ Committee.

Russian and Ukrainian corn is excluded as an origin in the KFA’s new tender.

Shipment is sought by the KFA in 2023 between Jan. 26-Feb. 14 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Jan. 6-Jan. 25 if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe, between Jan. 1-Jan. 20 if from South America, and between Jan. 11-Jan. 30 if from South Africa.

