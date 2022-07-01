South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 tonnes of corn -traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph three

HAMBURG, July 1 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the KFA’s Busan section is also Friday, July 1, with corn arrival in South Korea around Oct. 15.

The corn is sought in one consignment of 50,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range.

Shipment is sought for Sept. 11-30 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, for Aug. 22-Sept. 10 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, for Aug. 17-Sept 5 if from South America and for Aug. 27-Sept. 15 if from South Africa.

Chicago’s most-active corn contract Cv1 hit its lowest since Feb. 3 on Friday, following months of surging prices after fighting in Ukraine slashed its massive corn exports.

Other corn importers in South Korea and Taiwan also made large purchases this week. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

