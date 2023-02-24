Commodities

South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 tonnes corn- traders

February 24, 2023 — 01:47 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Feb. 24.

The corn was sought by the KFA’s Busan section for arrival in South Korea around June 20.

