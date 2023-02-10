South Korea's KFA tenders for up to 69,000 tonnes corn- traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph four

HAMBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for the submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Feb. 10.

The corn was sought by the KFA's Busan section for arrival in South Korea around May 20.

Ports in Russia and Ukraine cannot be used for ship loadings, the KFA tender said, adding that if Ukrainian corn is supplied, sellers have no right to declare force majeure on deliveries because of the war in the country.

The shipment is sought between April 16 and May 5 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between March 27 and April 15 if from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe, between March 22 and April 10 if from South America and between April 1 and April 20 if from South Africa.

The tender continues a series of South Korean corn purchases this week, with other buying reported from importers NOFI, the Major Feedmill Group and Feed Leaders' Committee. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

