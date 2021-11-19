Commodities

South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 tonnes corn- traders

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The corn was sought by the KFA arrival in South Korea in March 2022.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Nov. 19.

