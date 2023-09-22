South Korea's KFA tenders for up to 69,000 T corn -traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Sept. 22.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around Jan. 5, 2024.

The tender from the KFA's Busan section sought shipment between Dec. 2-Dec. 21 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Nov. 12-Dec. 1 if from the U.S. Gulf, between Nov. 7-Nov. 26 if from South America or between Nov. 17-Dec. 6 if from South Africa.

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago March 2024 corn contract CH24, traders said.

Chicago corn futures hit their lowest in almost three years this week on an expanding U.S. harvest, generating more importer demand, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.