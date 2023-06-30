South Korea's KFA tenders for up to 69,000 metric tons of corn - traders

Adds shipping periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, June 30.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 5.

Traders said falling Chicago corn prices were starting to generate more Asian demand. U.S. corn futures fell to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Thursday, as rains bolstered crop prospects in the U.S. Midwest and traders braced for key acreage and stocks data due later on Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

South Korean importers NOFI and MFG also bought corn on Thursday, while MFG is tendering again on Friday. GRA/TEND

Shipment was sought in the tender from the KFA's Busan section between Oct. 2-Oct. 21 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Sept. 12-Oct. 1 from the U.S. Gulf, between Sept. 7-Sept. 26 from South America or Sept. 17-Oct. 6 from South Africa.

Traders are asked to offer separate offers for corn sourced from South America or South Africa only.

