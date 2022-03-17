South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 138,000 tonnes of corn -traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, March 17.

The KFA’s Busan section seeks the corn in two consignments of 50,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range.

The first consignment is for arrival in South Korea around June 10. Shipment is sought for May 7-May 26 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between April 17 and May 6 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, for April 12-May 1 if from South America and for April 22-May 11 if from South Africa.

The second consignment is for arrival in South Korea around June 15. Shipment is sought for May 12-May 31 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, for April 22-May 11 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, April 17-May 6 if from South America and April 27-May 16 if from South Africa.

Asian purchase interest was sparked after Chicago corn futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by continued ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, after the fighting stopped Ukraine's massive corn shipments.

