South Korea's KFA tenders for up to 138,000 tonnes corn- traders

HAMBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the KFA's Busan section is also Friday, Feb 4.

The KFA is seeking the yellow corn in two consignments of 50,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range.

The first consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around May 20.

Shipment is sought between April 16-May 5 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between March 27-April 15 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between March 22-April 10 if from South America and between April 1-20 if from South Africa.

The second consignment is sought for arrival around May 25.

Shipment is sought between April 21-May 10 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between April 1-20 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between March 27-April 15 if from South America and between April 6-25 if from South Africa.

The tender is a sign Asian grain importers are resuming activities after the Lunar New Year holidays, traders said.

