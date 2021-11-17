South Korea's KFA tenders for up to 138,000 tonnes corn- traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The tender seeks the yellow corn in two consignments of 50,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range.

The first consignment is sought for arrival around Feb. 23, 2022.

Shipment is sought between Jan. 20 and Feb. 8 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Dec. 31 and Jan. 19 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Dec. 26 and Jan. 14 if from South America and between Jan. 5 and Jan. 24 if from South Africa.

The second consignment is sought for arrival around Feb. 28, 2022.

Shipment is sought between Jan. 25 and Feb. 13 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Jan. 5 and Jan. 24 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Dec. 31 and Jan. 19 if from South America and between Jan. 10 and Jan. 29 if from South Africa.

The KFA is also seeking separate offers for corn sourced only from South America and South Africa, traders said.

Asian corn buying has been more active after Chicago corn futures fell from their recent peak this week. Cv1

South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) also purchased about 68,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender on Tuesday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

