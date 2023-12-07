South Korea's KFA tenders for up to 138,000 T corn - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins, details

HAMBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea Feed Association (KFA) had issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Dec. 7.

The corn was sought by the KFA's Busan section for arrival in South Korea in two consignments of between 50,000 tons and 69,000 tons each in March and April 2024.

Asian corn buying has been brisk in the past week after U.S. corn futures on Nov. 27 fell to their weakest for a most-active contract Cv1 since December 2020. However, corn prices have risen slightly in past days GRA/

Traders said Asian importers often make purchases ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) world supply-and-demand reports, with the next due on Friday, as these can cause market turbulence.

The first consignment sought by the KFA Busan for arrival around March 25 was for shipment between Feb. 20 and March 10 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 19 if from the U.S. Gulf, Jan. 26-Feb. 14 if from South America or between Feb. 5 and Feb. 24 if from South Africa.

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago May 2024 corn contract CK24, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

