South Korea's KFA tenders for up to 136,000 tons corn

HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 136,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins excluding Europe and the Black Sea region, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender also closes on Tuesday, Jan. 30, they said.

Two consignments were sought.

The first consignment was sought for arrival around May 1. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between March 18-April 16, if from the U.S. Gulf between Feb. 27-March 27 or from South America between Feb. 22-March 22.

The second consignment was sought for arrival around May 20. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between April 6-May 5, if from the U.S. Gulf between March 17-April 15 or from South America between March 12-April 10.

The tender from the KFA's Incheon section, also known as the Feed Buyers' Group, seeks priced offers in outright terms per ton cost and freight (c&f) included and also at a premium over the Chicago May 2024 corn contract CK24.

Asian corn purchase interest was sparked after Chicago corn futures fell to a one-week low on Monday on positive outlooks for South American harvests and declines in crude oil.

South Korean importer FLC is also tendering for corn on Tuesday. GRA/TEND

