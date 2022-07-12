South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 136,000 tonnes corn- traders

HAMBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 136,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, July 13, with corn arrival in South Korea sought in October.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

