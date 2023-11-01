South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 136,000 T corn- traders

HAMBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 136,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments, both in February 2024.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

