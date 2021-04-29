South Korea’s KFA Incheon section tenders for 69,000 tonnes corn

Adds shipment periods from possible origins

HAMBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Incheon section has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender also closes on Thursday, they said. The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 20.

The KFA’s Busan section also issued a separate tender on Thursday seeking 69,000 tonnes of corn for August arrival.

The two sections purchase independently on international markets.

The KFA Incheon tender seeks the yellow corn in one consignment of 55,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range.

Shipment is sought between Sept. 16 and Oct. 5 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Aug. 28 and Sept. 16 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Oct. 23 and Sept. 11 if from South America and between Sept. 2 and Sept. 21 if from South Africa.

Chicago corn futures touched eight-year highs this week on concern about tight global supplies but slipped on Wednesday. GRA/

"Some Asian importers seem to have decided to get supplies purchased in case prices rise further," one European trader said.

A series of buyers in South Korea and Taiwan bought corn on Wednesday as corn futures slipped from their highs. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.