South Korea’s KFA Incheon buys up to 65,000 T corn -traders

Adds shipment periods from possible origins, detail

HAMBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Incheon section purchased up to 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was expected to be sourced optionally from the United States, South America or South Africa.

Europe and the Black Sea region were excluded as origins. The actual tonnage supplied can vary according to origin, with a minimum of 55,000 tons and a maximum 65,000 tons to be delivered, they said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $255.60 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included. Trading house Cofco was believed to be the seller, traders said.

The consignment was bought for arrival in South Korea around March 30, 2024. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between Feb. 25-March 15, from the U.S. Gulf between Feb. 5-Feb. 24, from South America between Jan. 31-Feb. 19 or from South Africa between Feb. 10-Feb. 29.

No purchase was reported of a second consignment of up to 68,000 tons also sought in the tender from the KFA’s Incheon section which is also known as the Feed Buyers’ Group.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The KFA’s Busan section made no purchase in a tender on Tuesday for 69,000 tons of feed corn. The two sections purchase independently on international markets.

Asian corn buying has been brisk this week after U.S. corn futures on Monday fell to their weakest for a most-active contract Cv1 since December 2020 and dropped again on Tuesday.

South Korean importer NOFI bought 132,000 tons of feed corn in an international tender on Tuesday and Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 68,000 metric tons corn in a private deal.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.