South Korea’s KFA Incheon buys some 65,000 metric tons of corn

HAMBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) is believed to have purchased an estimated 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The corn can be sourced optionally from the United States, South America or South Africa. Europe and the Black Sea region were excluded as origins in the tender.

The corn was purchased partly at an estimated outright price of $265.49 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included and also partly at a premium of 176.00 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March 2024 corn contract CH24.

The seller was believed to be trading house Olam. The tender from the KFA’s Incheon section sought corn for arrival in South Korea around April 20, 2024.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment was sought between March 17-April 5, if from the U.S. Gulf between Feb. 26-March 16, from South America between Feb. 21-March 11 or from South Africa between March 2-March 21.

If sourced from the U.S. Gulf or South Africa, only 52,000 tons need be supplied.

The KFA's Incheon section purchased some 65,000 tons of corn in its previous tender on Nov. 29.

Asian corn buying has been brisk in the past week after U.S. corn futures on Nov. 27 fell to their weakest for a most-active contract Cv1 since December 2020. However, prices have risen slightly in past days. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

