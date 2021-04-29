South Korea’s KFA Incheon buys some 133,000 tonnes corn in tender- trade

Adds detailed arrival and shipment periods, comment

HAMBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Incheon section purchased an estimated 133,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional worldwide origins in an international tender that closed on Thursday, European traders said.

One consignment of some 68,000 tonnes was purchased at an estimated $305.73 a tonne c&f with trading house Cofco believed to be the seller, traders said. The consignment was for arrival around Oct. 20.

A second consignment of around 65,000 tonnes was purchased at an estimated $302.93 a tonne c&f with trading house CHS said to be the seller, they said. The second consignment was for arrival 10 days later than sought in the tender, Oct. 30.

Shipment in the tender was sought between Sept. 16 and Oct. 5 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Aug. 28 and Sept. 16 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Oct. 23 and Sept. 11 if from South America and between Sept. 2 and Sept. 21 if from South Africa.

With corn futures hitting 8-year highs this week, traders said some Asian importers had decided to secure supplies before prices rose further. GRA/TEND

Chicago corn rose sharply earlier this week on concerns about global supplies but fell on Wednesday.

The KFA’s Busan section also bought some 63,000 tonnes of corn in a separate tender on Thursday following a series of large corn purchases by South Korean and Taiwanese importers on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Frances Kerry)

