South Korea’s KFA gets offers in 138,000 tonne corn tender - traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

The lowest offer in the tender from the Korea Feed Association (KFA) on Friday to buy up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn was estimated to be $341.82 a tonne c&f, European traders said.

The offer was made for the May 25 arrival consignment, they said.

Lowest offer for the May 20 arrival consignment was believed to be $344.00 a tonne c&f, they said.

Negotiations continue and no purchase has yet been made, they said. The tender was announced earlier on Friday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

