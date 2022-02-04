South Korea’s KFA gets offers in 138,000 tonne corn tender - traders

HAMBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the tender from the Korea Feed Association (KFA) on Friday to buy up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn was estimated to be $341.82 a tonne c&f, European traders said.

The offer was made for the May 25 arrival consignment, they said.

Lowest offer for the May 20 arrival consignment was believed to be $344.00 a tonne c&f, they said.

Negotiations continue and no purchase has yet been made, they said. The tender was announced earlier on Friday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

