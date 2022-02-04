South Korea’s KFA buys up to 65,000 tonnes corn in tender, traders say

Adds detail, shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender on Friday but with the tonnage to be supplied varying according to origin supplied, European traders said.

It was purchased in one consignment at an estimated $340.99 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra with corn arrival in South Korea around May 25.

It was believed the KFA’s Busan section made no purchase of a second consignment of up to 69,000 tonnes of corn also sought in the tender for arrival in South Korea around May 20.

If the corn purchased by the KFA is sourced from the Black Sea region 63,000 tonnes can be supplied, if from South America 62,000 tonnes and if from South Africa 55,000 tonnes. If sourced from the United States 65,000 tonnes can be supplied.

Shipment of the consignment was sought between April 21-May 10 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between April 1-20 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between March 27-April 15 if from South America and between April 6-25 if from South Africa.

The tender was a sign Asian grain importers are resuming activities with some bargain-buying after the Lunar New Year holidays, traders said.

Chicago corn futures ended lower on Thursday for a second straight session, retreating from this week's multi-month highs on profit-taking and worries about export demand, especially from China.

