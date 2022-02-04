South Korea’s KFA buys up to 65,000 tonnes corn in tender- traders

HAMBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender on Friday but with the tonnage to be supplied varying according to origin supplied, European traders said.

It was purchased in one consignment at an estimated $340.99 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra with corn arrival in South Korea around May 25.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

