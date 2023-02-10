South Korea’s KFA buys estimated 64,000 T corn -traders

Adds detail, shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased about 64,000 tonnes of animal feed corn sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

It was bought an estimated outright price of $335.48 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne a surcharge for additional port unloading. The seller was believed to be trading house Posco.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around May 20.

Ports in Russia and Ukraine cannot be used for ship loadings, the KFA tender said. If Ukrainian corn is supplied, sellers have no right to declare force majeure on deliveries because of the war in the country, traders said.

The shipment was sought between April 16 and May 5 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between March 27 and April 15 if from the U.S. Gulf or eastern Europe, between March 22 and April 10 if from South America and between April 1 and April 20 if from South Africa.

The tender continues a series of South Korean corn purchases this week, with other buying reported from importers NOFI, the Major Feedmill Group and Feed Leaders' Committee. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

