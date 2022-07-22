South Korea’s KFA buys estimated 63,000 tonnes corn in tender- traders

HAMBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Busan section purchased some 63,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

It was purchased in one consignment at an estimated $314.99 a tonne including a surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said. Seller was believed to be trading house Olam, with corn arrival in South Korea around Nov. 10.

Shipment from South America was between Sept. 12-Oct. 1 or from South Africa between Sept. 22-Oct. 11. If sourced from South Africa, the consignment can be only 50,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

