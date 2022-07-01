South Korea's KFA buys estimated 58,000 tonnes corn in tender - traders

Adds detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, July 1 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Busan section on Friday purchased about 58,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender, European traders said.

It was purchased in one consignment at an estimated $343.49 a tonne including a surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said.

Trading house Olam is expected to be the seller with corn arrival in South Korea around Oct. 15.

If sourced from South Africa, the seller can supply 52,000 tonnes.

Shipment is sought for Sept. 11-30 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast; for Aug. 22 - Sept. 10 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe; for Aug. 17 - Sept 5 if sought from South America; and for Aug. 27 - Sept. 15 if sourced from South Africa.

Asian corn importers were active buyers this week after Chicago futures suddenly fell below the high price levels seen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. GRA/TEND

Chicago's most-active corn contract Cv1 hit its lowest since Feb. 3 on Friday, largely on expectations of a large U.S. harvest, following months of surging prices after the fighting slashed Ukraine's massive corn exports.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

