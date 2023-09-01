South Korea’s KFA buys estimated 55,000 metric tons corn - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased an estimated 55,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Ameropa. The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 10.

It was expected to be sourced either from South America or South Africa.

It was believed to have been bought at an estimated outright price of $262.00 a ton c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne a surcharge for additional port unloading.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

