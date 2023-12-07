South Korea’s KFA buys estimated 130,000 T corn - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased about 130,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

It was bought by the KFA's Busan section in two 65,000 ton consignments for arrival in 2024 in March and April.

The first consignment was bought at an estimated $265.60 a ton c&f for arrival around March 25 and was expected to be sourced from the United States, South America or South Africa.

The tender sought shipment of the first consignment between Feb. 20 and March 10 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast; between Jan. 31 and Feb. 19 if from the U.S. Gulf; Jan. 26-Feb. 14 if from South America; or between Feb. 5 and Feb. 24 if from South Africa.

The second consignment for arrival around April 25 was bought at an estimated $267.50 a ton c&f and was expected to be sourced from South Africa or South America. The tender sought shipment between Feb. 26 and March 16 if from South America; or March 7 and March 26 if from South Africa.

Both consignments have a $1.25 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading. The seller of all the corn was believed to be trading house Cargill.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Asian corn buying has been brisk in the past week after U.S. corn futures on Nov. 27 fell to their weakest for a most-active contract Cv1 since December 2020. However, corn prices have ticked up in past days. GRA/

Traders said Asian importers often make purchases ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's world supply-and-demand reports, with the next due on Friday, as these can cause market turbulence.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)

