South Korea’s KFA buys estimated 129,000 tonnes corn in tender- traders

HAMBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Busan section purchased some 129,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was purchased in two consignments at $338.35 and $335.30 a tonne c&f plus a surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said.

Sellers were believed to be trading houses Bunge and CJ International with corn arrival in South Korea in March and April.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.