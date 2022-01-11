Commodities

South Korea’s KFA buys estimated 129,000 tonnes corn in tender- traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Busan section purchased some 129,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

HAMBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Busan section purchased some 129,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was purchased in two consignments at $338.35 and $335.30 a tonne c&f plus a surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said.

Sellers were believed to be trading houses Bunge and CJ International with corn arrival in South Korea in March and April.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular