South Korea’s KFA buys about 65,000 tonnes corn in tender- trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of corn which can be sourced from worldwide origins in an international tender which closed on Monday, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $319.35 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Seller was believed to be trading house CJ International with corn arrival in South Korea around Nov. 20, five days later than originally sought in the tender from the KFA’s Incheon section.

Shipment was sought between Oct. 12 and Oct. 31 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Sept. 22 and Oct. 11 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Sept. 17 and Oct. 6 if from South America and between Sept. 17 and Oct. 6 if from South Africa.

If sourced from South Africa, the supplier has the freedom to provide only 52,000 tonnes.

