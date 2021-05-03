South Korea’s KFA buys about 65,000 tonnes corn in tender- trade

HAMBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of corn which can be sourced from worldwide origins in an international tender which closed on Monday, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $319.35 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Seller was believed to be trading house CJ International with corn arrival in South Korea in November.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.