South Korea’s KFA buys about 133,000 tonnes corn in tender- trade

HAMBURG, April 23 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased about 133,000 tonnes of corn in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

Some 68,000 tonnes was believed to have been purchased at an estimated $305.31 a tonne c&f, traders said. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco with corn arrival in South Korea around Aug. 25.

Another 65,000 tonnes was said to have been purchased at an estimated $304.66 a tonne c&f, traders said. Seller was believed to be trading house Olam for corn arrival in South Korea around Sept. 20.

No purchase was reported of a third consignment of up to 68,000 tonnes also sought in the tender for arrival around Oct. 15, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

