South Korea’s KFA Busan buys about 64,000 tonnes corn in tender- traders

Adds detail, shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Busan section purchased about 64,000 tonnes of corn from optional origins in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes that closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The KFA’s Incheon section earlier on Wednesday separately bought 66,000 tonnes of corn at an estimated $316.95 a tonne c&f for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 15.

The KFA Busan section’s corn was purchased at an estimated $319.67 a tonne c&f plus a $1.35 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Pan Ocean and corn arrival in South Korea was around Feb. 28, 2022.

Shipment was sought between Jan. 25 and Feb. 13 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Jan. 5 and Jan. 24 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Dec. 31 and Jan. 19 if from South America and between Jan. 10 and Jan. 29 if from South Africa.

No purchase was reported of a second consignment of up to 69,000 tonnes also sought by the KFA Busan for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 23.

