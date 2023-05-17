News & Insights

South Korea’s KFA bought about 68,000 tonnes corn in private deal

May 17, 2023 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) in South Korea purchased about 68,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa in a private deal on Tuesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Wednesday.

It was purchased by the KFA’s Busan section from trading house Viterra at an estimated $258.75 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 20.

Shipment from South America was between Aug. 20-Sept. 10 and from South Africa between Sept. 1-Sept. 20. If sourced from South Africa, only 55,000 tonnes needs to be supplied.

