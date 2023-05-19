News & Insights

South Korea’s KFA bought about 65,000 tonnes corn - traders

Credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

May 19, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) in South Korea purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

It was purchased from trading house Cofco at an estimated $248.76 a tonne c&f for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 20.

If sourced from South Africa, only 55,000 tonnes needs to be supplied.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
