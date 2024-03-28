South Korea’s KFA bought 66,000 T corn in private deal, traders say

HAMBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) in South Korea purchased about 66,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

It was believed to have been purchased by the KFA’s Incheon section from trading house ADM at an estimated $244.63 a ton c&f for arrival in South Korea around July 10.

It was for shipment from South America between May 1-May 31 or from South Africa between May 5-June 5. If sourced from South Africa, only 55,000 tons need be supplied.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The deal continued a series of South Korean corn purchases this week ahead of estimates of U.S. grain inventories and planting intentions by U.S. farmers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due for publication later on Thursday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

