South Korea's Kakao Entertainment secures $966 mln investment from sovereign wealth funds

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's Kakao Corp 035720.KS said on Thursday unit Kakao Entertainment secured a 1.2 trillion won ($966.27 million) investment from leading sovereign wealth funds.

Kakao did not name the sovereign wealth funds in a statement, and declined to identify them.

($1 = 1,241.8900 won)

