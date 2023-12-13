South Korea's Kakao appoints new CEO amid scrutiny of tech company

SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Kakao Corp 035720.KS has picked a new chief executive, the company said on Wednesday, as part of its management reform efforts amid an ongoing crisis at the tech giant.

The transition comes at a time the company is facing a wide range of regulatory risks ranging from a probe into suspected stock market manipulation to complaints about monopolistic practices in its ride-hailing service.

Shina Chung, 48, currently head of Kakao Ventures, Kakao's venture capital arm, will be formally confirmed as Kakao's new CEO after a board meeting and a general shareholders' meeting in March, Kakao said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)

