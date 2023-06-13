South Korea's jobless rate in May falls to record low

By industry, health and social welfare workers increased 166,000, followed by hospitality and catering services which gained 128,000 employees. The construction and manufacturing sectors lost 66,000 and 39,000 jobs, respectively.

The job increase was led by people in their 60s and older, up by 379,000, offseting declines in other age groups.

The data comes as other indicators from exports to factory production and retail sales point to the country's sluggish growth amid weakening demand at home and abroad on global monetary tightening.

