News & Insights

South Korea's import price decline in June steepest in 8 years

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 12, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's import prices fell in annual terms for a fifth month in June and marked the steepest drop in more than eight years, central bank data showed on Thursday, an indication of easing inflationary pressure.

The import price index KRIMPP=ECI was 15.7% lower than the same month the year before, after a 12.3% fall in May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). It was the biggest percentage fall since April 2015.

The index, measured in the won currency, fell 3.4% over the month, faster than the 3.1% loss in May, as the won strengthened while global oil prices were steady, the BOK said.

Export prices fell 14.7% on an annual basis, also faster than their 11.3% decline the month before and the fastest since October 2009.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.