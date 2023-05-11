South Korea's Hyundai to invest $2.45 bln in India

Adds details of investment, production plans

CHENNAI, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS on Thursday said it will invest 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) over 10 years in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to increase production and introduce new electric vehicle models.

The carmaker, through its Indian subsidiary Hyundai Motor India, will also set up a battery pack assembly unit with an annual capacity of 178,000 units and install 100 EV charging stations across the state, it said in a statement.

It plans to increase its total production volume in the country to 850,000 per year, the company added.

Hyundai's move comes a few weeks after the federal government said it would raise taxes on imported cars and motorbikes, including electric vehicles (EVs), as it seeks to boost local manufacturing.

India's EV industry has grown rapidly, with domestic carmakers Tata Motors TAMO.NS and Mahindra & Mahindra MAHM.NS as well as global rivals BYD 002594.SZ and SAIC's 600104.SS MG Motor lining up launches.

As of April, Hyundai has a nearly 15% market share in India's passenger vehicle space, only behind Maruti Suzuki.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

