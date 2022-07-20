South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank withdraws its IPO plan

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank said on Thursday it has withdrawn its initial public offering (IPO) plan.

The refiner decided to withdraw its plans to list considering the difficulty of receiving a proper valuation for the company, due to the recent deterioration of the stock market and other conditions, its parent HD Hyundai Co Ltd 267250.KS said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

