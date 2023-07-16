South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank to shut No.2 CDU in mid-August

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank will shut its No. 2 crude distillation unit (CDU) and some of its downstream derivative production units at its Seosan refinery around mid-August for planned maintenance, four sources familiar with the matter said.

The maintenance for the 360,000-barrel per day (bpd) CDU will be between Aug. 10 and Sept. 18, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap and Muyu Xu in Singapore, and Joyce Lee in South Korea; Editing by Kim Coghill)

