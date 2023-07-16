News & Insights

South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank to shut a crude unit at Seosan refinery in mid-August

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer Korea

July 16, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by Trixie Yap, Muyu Xu, Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank will shut the No. 2 crude distillation unit (CDU) and some downstream derivative production units at its Seosan refinery around mid-August for planned maintenance, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Maintenance work on the 360,000-barrel per day (bpd) CDU will be done from Aug. 10 to Sept. 18, one of the sources said.

Total crude throughput at its Seosan site is 520,000 barrels per day, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Hyundai Oilbank typically does not comment on its refinery maintenance schedules.

