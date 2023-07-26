South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank shuts RFCC unit; to shut No.2 CDU soon

Updates on refinery and earlier shutdown details in last three paragraphs

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank INPTVH.UL has shut its 80,000-barrel per day (bpd) residue fluidized catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit earlier than planned due to urgent maintenance, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The RFCC's shutdown timing was brought forward to the weekend of July 22-23 because of some technical troubles, one of the three sources added. Exact details on the technical issue could not be confirmed.

The refiner will also bring forward the shutdown of its No. 2 crude distillation unit by one week to Aug. 3, two of the three sources said.

Both units at the Seosan refinery site were supposed to be shut starting Aug. 10 in the refiner's earlier maintenance plans.

It is however still unclear if the maintenance works will end earlier than mid-September.

The refiner's total crude throughput at its Seosan site is 520,000 barrels per day, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap, Editing by Louise Heavens)

