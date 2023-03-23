South Korea's HYBE to sell its stake in SM Entertainment

Credit: REUTERS/Heo Ran

March 23, 2023 — 09:42 pm EDT

Written by Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korean music label HYBE, which manages K-pop group BTS, will sell its 15.78% stake in rival SM Entertainment, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

HYBE said the decision comes after dropping its bid to acquire SM's management's rights earlier this month.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.