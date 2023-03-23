South Korea's HYBE to sell its stake in SM Entertainment

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korean music label HYBE, which manages K-pop group BTS, will sell its 15.78% stake in rival SM Entertainment, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

HYBE said the decision comes after dropping its bid to acquire SM's management's rights earlier this month.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

