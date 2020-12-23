Cryptocurrencies

South Korea’s Hashed Raises $120M Venture Fund for Crypto Deals

Contributor
Brady Dale CoinDesk
Published
Simon Kim, founder and CEO of Hashed

Hashed, the South Korea-based blockchain firm, has raised a nine-figure investment fund.

According to the firm, its new entity, Hashed Ventures, Inc., has raised $120 million for a fund that will be focused on the new era of distributed networks.

“We believe we will be living in a society where people will be working for different networks (protocols) rather than for specific companies,” Hashed CEO Simon Kim told CoinDesk through a spokesman. “So it is our mission to find the best networks that facilitate people’s work and life.”

Related: Paxos, Firm Powering PayPal’s Crypto Service, Raises $142M

The company declined to disclose its investors, citing legal requirements, but indicated that the backing came primarily from Korea’s larger information technology firms and other conglomerates. 

According to its website, Hashed has previously invested in the payments startup Chai, derivatives platform Vega, Ethereum-based investing startup Set and many others. 

In August, Hashed announced a partnership with KB Kookmin Bank, South Korea’s largest, to build a “holistic platform to manage digital assets for individual and corporate clients,” according to a press statement.

Cryptocurrency trading and applications have been popular throughout Asia, with South Korea seen as a major hub, but its government has sent mixed messages on the asset class

Terra Brings 24-Hour Trading to Synthetic Versions of Stocks Like TSLA and AAPL

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular