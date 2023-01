SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanwha Solutions Corp 009830.KS said on Wednesday its unit Hanwha Q Cells will invest $2.31 billion to build a solar manufacturing value chain in the U.S. state of Georgia through June 2025.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

