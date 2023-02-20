South Korea's GS Caltex to shut one Yeosu crude unit in March - sources

February 20, 2023 — 11:23 pm EST

Written by Joyce Lee, Trixie Yap, Mohi Narayan for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner GS Caltex [RIC:RIC:GSCAL.UL] plans to shut one of its four crude distillation units (CDUs) for maintenance in March, several sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Two petrochemical units at the company's Yeosu site will be shut as well until the end of April, they said.

More details on which unit will be shut, and the exact dates, could not be immediately confirmed.

The company, meanwhile, declined to comment on the matter.

GS Caltex has four CDUs at its Yeosu site, with a combined capacity of 790,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Two Singapore-based traders are expecting the refiner to be trading fewer March gasoline cargoes as a result of this maintenance.

