South Korea's GS Caltex offers more end-Dec gasoil, jet fuel

November 30, 2022 — 01:50 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's GS Caltex has issued a tender again to sell jet fuel and/or 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for end-December loading, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The company is looking to sell at least 300,000 barrels of jet fuel or 500 ppm sulphur gasoil or 150,000 barrels each of both oil products via the tender that closes on Dec. 1, the sources said.

The bids have to be valid until 7 p.m. Singapore time (1100 GMT) on the same day.

One of the three sources attributed the issuance of more tenders to GS Caltex wanting to capitalise on the current spot demand for both 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and jet fuel from regional importers.

The company previously sold at least one second-half December 500ppm sulphur gasoil cargo at a discount of $1-$2 a barrel to Singapore a week ago, two of the three sources said.

GS Caltex could not be immediately reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap;Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

