South Korea's GS Caltex offers more December-loading gasoil

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's GS Caltex [RIC:RIC:GSCAL.UL] has issued tenders to sell more December-loading gasoil cargoes with 10 ppm and 500 ppm sulphur, industry sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The company is seeking to sell up to 40,000 tonnes of 10 ppm or 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and up to 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil via the tender closing on Nov. 23, they added.

Both cargoes will load at the end of December.

Bids should remain valid until 7 p.m. Singapore time (1100 GMT) on the same day.

The company previously sold one 300,000-barrel cargo of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil laoding in the second half of December at a premium of $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes in early November.

It had just cancelled a tender to sell one 300,000-barrel 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo a day earlier for end-December loading. It was not immediately clear why the tender was cancelled.

GS Caltex could not be reached for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap Editing by David Goodman )

