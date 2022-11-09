South Korea's GS Caltex offers end-Dec loading gasoil - sources

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's GS Caltex has offered two 300,000-barrel gasoil cargoes for loading in end-December, sources who reviewed the tender document said on Wednesday.

The tender to sell one 500-ppm sulphur gasoil cargo and one 5,000-ppm sulphur gasoil cargo will close on Nov. 10, with bids to remain valid until 7 p.m. Singapore time (1100 GMT) on the same day.

The company previously sold one 10-ppm sulphur gasoil cargo, one 50-ppm sulphur gasoil cargo and three 500-ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes for December loading in a tender that closed on Nov. 3.

GS Caltex could not be immediately reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; editing by Uttaresh.V)

