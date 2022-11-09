South Korea's GS Caltex offers end-Dec loading gasoil - sources

November 09, 2022 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's GS Caltex has offered two 300,000-barrel gasoil cargoes for loading in end-December, sources who reviewed the tender document said on Wednesday.

The tender to sell one 500-ppm sulphur gasoil cargo and one 5,000-ppm sulphur gasoil cargo will close on Nov. 10, with bids to remain valid until 7 p.m. Singapore time (1100 GMT) on the same day.

The company previously sold one 10-ppm sulphur gasoil cargo, one 50-ppm sulphur gasoil cargo and three 500-ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes for December loading in a tender that closed on Nov. 3.

GS Caltex could not be immediately reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter